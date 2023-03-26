Madras's smarter ways with water

CHENNAI: With the livelihood options expanding from purely agriculture to crafts and industry, new urban settlements started developing in nontraditional areas.

Hence, centuries ago, when colonial powers scouted for ideal sites in India to set up bases and settle, their priority was to be near a weaving settlement.

However, with commerce comes exponential population growth, which inversely affects naturally available sources of water.

In the case of Madras, for instance, the population went from just 500 Europeans and Indians to more than a hundred times in just a century.

A settlement without rivers to replenish water storage would shrivel, initially leading to parched throats and finally resulting in the exodus of the masses.

But right from the beginning, Madras had a bureaucracy that was alive to such existential issues posed by water scarcity.