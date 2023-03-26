Lawyer hacked to death by gang

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old lawyer was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Perungudi on Saturday night when he was returning home after playing cricket with his friends.

The deceased was identified as Jai Ganesh, who practises at the Metropolitan Magistrate courts, Saidapet. A native of Kovilpatti, Jai Ganesh lived with his wife, Murugeshwari and two sons in Rajiv Nagar, Perungudi.

Around 9 pm, when he was riding his bike back home after playing cricket near Saidapet, a gang which trailed him intercepted him and rounded him up. They started attacking Ganesh with weapons and inflicted several cut injuries on him and fled the place, leaving the lawyer in a pool of blood.

Passersby who found him rushed him to Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On information, Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination.

On Sunday morning, family and friends of Ganesh staged a protest demanding strict action. They were pacified by the police after which they dispersed. Thuraipakkam police have registered a case and have formed special teams to trace the accused involved in the murder.