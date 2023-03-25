Vacant site turns into dumpyard in Anakaputhur
CHENNAI: The garbage opposite the temple in a vacant site at 12th street at Balaji Nagar area in Anakaputhur is troubling morning walkers and temple goers alike.
According to locals, even motorists face issues due to this public inconvenience. Despite several complaints, the Anakaputhur municipality authorities have not taken any steps to solve the problem.
“The land was vacant for several years without any maintenance. It’s also creating stray dogs and mosquito menace in the monsoon. Even reptiles like lizards and snakes pose a threat to the residents,” M Gayathri, who uses that street regularly to visit the temple, said.
She also alleges that since the action was not taken through the oral complaint, several written complaints were also lodged with the local municipal authorities.
A senior official from the Anakaputhur municipality claimed that the land is private property and they should be held responsible for this issue. “They should have maintained the vacant site with proper fencing so that people could not dump the garbage,” he added.
According to him, though the garbage is cleared twice a week, people still come and dump the garbage in that area.
“Stray dogs will chase motorists in that street especially at the night,” S Gunasekar, who is also affected by the issue, said.
He claimed that cattle (buffalos) too often come to that place in search of food. “This also poses a threat to us,” he said, adding that the only solution to the issue will be the cooperation from the public, who should behave as responsible citizens. The owners of the land didn’t respond to the questions.
