SC bench must be set up in Chennai: Stalin to CJI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday told to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the DMK government has been working with a visionary for judicial infrastructure and will take all measures to improve facilities.

Addressing the gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony for an additional building in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the Chief Minister also said, "Tamil should be declared as the language of litigation in the Madras High Court."

“A bench of the Supreme Court must be set up in Chennai and judiciary should be made available for legal justice and social justice. An order has been issued to set up 44 courts in TN since the DMK government took office,” he said.

Additional buildings for Madurai District Court are to be constructed at a cost of Rs 166 crore.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, presided over the function and also inaugurated the Mayiladuthurai District Court and Sessions Courts through video conference.

Mayiladuthurai Criminal Magistrate's Court was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and the welcome address was given by T Raja, Chief Justice of Madras High Court.