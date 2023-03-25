Be watchful of spike in Covid variants, says Dr Jacob John
VELLORE: The increasing number of COVID-19 variants in India is not something to worry about, but we should be watchful,” said noted virologist Dr T Jacob John on Friday.
He said that the virus has shown a steady increase since mid-February which at the national level is only in thousands.
“Around 70,000-75,000 people including newborns and migrants are getting affected by COVID, of which 60,000 are adults and in the age group susceptible to covid variants,” he pointed out. “Though present COVID variants like Omicron are not lethal, you have to remember that this is the flu season (Influenza) and virus causing respiratory illnesses will spread.”
He reiterated the importance of wearing a facial mask, using hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing norms. “A sensible person will wear a mask in crowded areas but it’s not necessary at home as you’d interact with a limited number of persons. The same applies to hand sanitation also,” explained Dr John.
Meanwhile Vellore DD (Health) Dr Banumathi said, “There are no COVID cases in Vellore. One case was detected recently but the person was from Chennai and he was sent back there. However, all facilities including wards, beds and oxygen have been kept ready to handle any major outbreak.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android