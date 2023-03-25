4 policemen transferred to vacancy reserve

CHENNAI: Four policemen with the City Police have been sent for vacancy reserve pending investigations into allegations that the cops received money from a drunk driver who caused an accident, in which a fellow policeman was injured and let the perpetrator off.

The policemen facing the heat are Sub Inspectors Murugan and Thomas and constables Ganesh Babu and Soundararajan.

Police sources said that they were asked to report to the city police control room with immediate effect.

The involvement of the cops came to light after the Shastri Nagar traffic investigation wing police personnel tracked the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run incident near Royapettah on March 5 in which a policeman Jayakumar suffered a severe head injury. The injured policeman is still under treatment. and he is battling for his life with bleeding inside his skull.

The police team which tracked the car found the vehicle was stopped by the cops at Nungambakkam and was let off after which the car got involved in the accident on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the occupants of the car including a woman were in an inebriated condition. While police have booked a case against the driver Kishore for negligent riding, searches are on for the other two occupants in the car. One of them, Madhan has already sought anticipatory bail in connection with the case, police said.