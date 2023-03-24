Man loses money in online trading, kills self

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old engineer, who invested a large amount of money in online trading that he raised by selling his wife jewels and availing loans from some app-based companies, died by suicide after losing all the money, in Madipakkam on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Bharanidharan of Madipakkam, who worked as a safety engineer in a private firm on OMR until a few months ago. The man, who got married last year, used to trade online, said the police, adding that he went into trading full-time and invested all the money he had.
Despite losing it, Bharanidharan sold his wife’s jewels invested the money. Not stopping there, he even borrowed money from a few apps. But the results were the same, leaving him broke and dejected.
This led to frequent quarrels between him and his wife, said the police. After one such tiff, she went to her mother’s house in Keelkattalai. Two days ago, Bharanidharan’s mother went to attend a family function in their native. When she returned home on Friday morning, she found Bharanidharan had killed himself.
The Madipakkam police sent his body for autopsy, and are investigating further.
