Girls mix diarrhoea tabs in harasser’s tea, assaulted
CHENNAI: Three minor girls were assaulted and dismissed from work by their employer, the owner of a departmental store, after learning that they mixed tablets used to induce diarrhoea in the store supervisor’s tea for sexually harassing them.
The matter came to light after the girls tried to kill themselves by drinking pesticide.
Now, the owner has been arrested for assault and also for employing minors, while the store supervisor was arrested under Posco Act for sexually harassing the girls.
According to officials, the girls from Mathur were working in the departmental store for the past few months.
On March 16, the supervisor, K Chandrasekar (61) of Padiyanallur, had allegedly sexually harassed the girls. Upset over this, the girls mixed diarrhoea tablets in his tea last Sunday. Learning about the girls’ revenge, store owner M Senthilkumar (51) of Tiruvottiyur allegedly assaulted them and sent them off work on Wednesday.
Upset over this, the girls procured a pesticide and consumed it. They were found unconscious by passersby who admitted them to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
Avadi City Police on Thursday arrested store owner Senthilkumar and supervisor Chandrasekar. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Further investigations are on.
