Court seeks report on 122 SWD works
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the government to furnish details of the works and tender to clean 122 storm water drains after a petitioner alleged that the contractors were paid even before the works were completed.
In his petition, KR Selvaraj Kumar of fishermen welfare association said the Water Resources Department had issued a tender on September 13, 2022, to remove blockages in storm water drains so that they could carry water without any hindrance.
According to him, the government sanctioned the tender amount, Rs 20 crore, for 122 drain works in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore districts even before the works were completed. Selvaraj sought a direction to stop paying the tender amount to the contractors who have not completed the work and also take stringent action against the concerned officials.
When the petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Friday, the government informed the court that the department had allocated the works based on short-term tender and all the works have been completed.
Following this, the bench directed the government to submit the tender details of the 122 SWD works and adjourned the hearing.
