Corpn intensifies vigil on garbage cleaning in Chennai

CHENNAI: The civic body has intensified the vigil to check the involvement of garbage cleaning in the city. Various works have been carried out under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project to make Chennai a litter-free zone.

The local body authorities conducted an inspection in all zones, and a penalty was charged against individuals. The zonal officials are instructed to ensure the bus route roads and interior roads are clean and the public should not dump on the road.

In order to keep Chennai city clean as per Municipal Chennai Corporation Solid Waste Management by-laws 2019 in public places. The Corporation has imposed fine on those who dump garbage and construction waste on the road. Also, posters were pasted on the walls, and street name boards. From March 3 to March 16, an inspection was carried out in each zone by the concerned zonal officials.

As per the official data by Greater Chennai Corporation, at least Rs 10.77 lakh and Rs 8.79 lakh fines were collected from individuals for littering in public places and dumping construction waste respectively.

As many as 805 police cases have been registered against the concerned person. The highest amount of penalty has been imposed from Teynampet zone (zone 9) with Rs 1.27 lakh for dumping garbage on the road. Followed by the Shollinganallur zone where Rs 87,000 was collected from the individuals.

“Several places in the interior roads were spotted for dumping garbage, and despite giving awareness and warning to the people they continue to throw away waste on the street. To put an end to this issue, we have decided to install CCTV cameras in the areas where more garbage is found on the road. So, we can charge fine against the resident or shop owners or any individuals those who litter the locality,” said a senior official in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4).

The public is requested to provide cooperation in keeping Chennai city clean to avoid littering public places. If people continue to do the same, penalty will be imposed against the violators. If garbage is found, the public is requested to contact the helpline number 1913 of the corporation, and sanitation workers will clean the place.