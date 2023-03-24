₹9 cr worth Meth smuggled from Manipur seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a major seizure of synthetic drug- methamphetamine supposedly smuggled from Manipur, City Police seized 9.1 kg of methamphetamine with a street value of around Rs 9 crore and arrested two persons.

The accused persons are identified as A Rajkumar (35) and T Chandrasekar, (42) - both from Vallalar Street, Mundiamman Nagar, Padianallur near Red Hills.

Addressing the media, T S Anbu, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, said, "Last week about 317 grams of methamphetamine was seized by the police. In pursuance of the seizure, the police traced the network and arrested the present accused. This is among the biggest seizure of meth in the state. The gang primarily targets party goers and college students."

Police said that they will be poring over their financial records and also find about other persons who were part of the network.

Joint Commissioner of Police, North, R V Ramya Bharati, said that the seized drug is categorized as mescaline, a kind of psychedilc drug that costs around Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram in the market. "We are making continuous efforts to trace the network," said Ramya Bharati.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a person identified as Arjun had smuggled the drugs from Moreh in Manipur- a border town on the India–Myanmar border. Efforts are on to trace the main trafficker and others who are part of the network. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.