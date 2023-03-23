'Take action against persons responsible for Kanchi cracker unit fire'

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan urged the State government to hold officials, who failed to conduct proper safety inspections, responsible for accidents in fire cracker units.

Pointing out that 9 persons died after explosion in a cracker unit near Kuruvimalai in Kancheepuram district, Mutharasan noted that industrial safety inspections are must to prevent accidents. "However, the government's wing (Directorate of Industrial Safety) remains dormant, which is the reason for repeated accidents. Government should ensure proper infrastructure in dangerous industries, equipment to prevent accidents and trained workers," he urged.

He added that government should make the owners of cracker units and corrupt officials responsible for such accidents.

"Guidelines should be framed and laws should be strengthened. Relief and rehabilitation should be provided to families of deceased persons and ensure proper treatment to injured. Take action against persons responsible," he demanded the government.