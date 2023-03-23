Smoke from incinerator causes breathing issues among residents

Residents complain they’ve been suffering from various pollution-related illnesses for the last 20 years.

“The incinerator is the new villain in our locality, adding to the existing health issues. For decades, we’ve been suffering air and water pollution. Groundwater is completely contaminated, and the air is a mix of smoke and dust. Recently, the State government granted permission to carry-out bio-mining project, which has now become another headache for us,” lamented Velu, a resident near the dumpyard.