Remove vehicles illegally parked on Greams Road sidewalk, urge public
CHENNAI: It is a common sight for everyone to see line-up of vehicles illegally parked on the sidewalk of Greams Road. And, it is even more common to notice pedestrians struggling to wade through vehicles, especially after 6 pm every day.
Cars, lorries including heavy vehicles parked on the footpath have been causing a hurdle to pedestrians at Greams Road, one of the bustling locations.
Speaking to DT Next, a pedestrian said, “This is my usual route to college. It is a struggle and highly unsafe to use the road, especially the pedestrian walk at Greams Road as vehicles are parked in a disorganised manner.”
Also, the pedestrian said that most of the sidewalk is eaten up because of illegal parking, ultimately forcing people to walk on roads.
People at the location say that most of the vehicles that can be seen parked on the road and on the sidewalk belong to a well-known private hospital in the location.
Additionally, a prominent government building is also another reason why the roads are cramped.
“In the morning we can notice vehicles of the private hospital parked on the road, taking up most road space. During peak hours, such illegal parking causes huge vehicle pile-ups in the area. Though there are traffic personnel manning the signal, hardly any steps are taken to remove the vehicles,”said H Gopinathan, a banking professional.
Likewise, a professor working at a private arts college in the location pointed out the vehicle dumped by the government department on a public road, causing a nuisance.
Hence, the public have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai traffic police to intervene in the complaints and remove the vehicles.
Officials could not be reached when contacted.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android