Avadi CoP launches spot fine payment scheme via e-challan
TIRUVALLUR: Avadi Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore launched the spot fine payment scheme using e-challan for traffic violations under the Avadi Police Commissionerate on Wednesday.
The e-challan system which is developed by NIC based out of Delhi is programmed to work in Chennai and can be operated through the internet. The system will help verify the genuineness of drivers with the ‘vahan’ website for vehicle registration with regional transport offices.
Also, through this new license software, cases can be registered on vehicles belonging to other states as well.
“If the cases are registered through this software and they are pending without payment of fine, it will not be possible to get any services like fitness certificate, change of owner name, cancellation of hypothecation at all regional transport offices across India,” said the Commissioner of Police.
Public can pay the fine for traffic violations through debit card or credit card through the swiping machine at traffic police office, internet banking and through post office.
Also 100 e-challan and 100 QR code kits were handed over to the traffic police.
