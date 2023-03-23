2 judges transferred to MHC; 1 judge appointed

Madras High Court
NEW DELHI: A judicial officer was elevated as an additional judge while one judge each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were transferred to the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Periyasamy Vadamalai, a judicial officer was appointed as an additional judge for two years. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in January.

Justice Battu Devanand of Andhra Pradesh High Court and Justice Devaraju Nagarjun of Telangana High Court are the two judges transferred to the MHC.

