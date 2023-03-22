Venkateswar assumes charge as PIB Principal Director General
CHENNAI: Mr S Venkateswar, an Indian Information Service (IIS) Officer of the 1989 batch, assumed charge as the Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here today.
Mr Venkateswar was earlier serving as the Director General (South), PIB, where he was in charge of all the offices of the Ministry in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshwadeep, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar.
A career of over 35 years, Venkateswar has previously worked in various capacities in Doordarshan, All India Radio, Press Information Bureau, and DAVP across India.
He had also served as the Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.
