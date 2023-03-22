Check labels, expiry date before taking soft drinks: FSD
CHENNAI: The Food Safety Department is gearing up to monitor the substandard soft drinks that are usually sold in petty shops.
Officials of the department claim that they have intensified surveillance in many areas across the city.
“Usually during this season, there’s a surge in sale of soft drinks. We’ll be monitoring the quality and the food safety aspects of these drinks,” said P Satheesh Kumar, Food Safety Department. “We receive regular intelligence from government hospitals; if any food-related problems arise, such areas would be monitored.”
The rapid team and mobile surveillance vans will look out for tip-off on irregularities and fraudulent products. The food safety department official also cautioned consumers to check labelling and packaging details before consuming soft drinks.
According to food safety department sources, most counterfeit soft drinks manufacturing units are running in the outskirts of the city and bordering districts. During summer, some local shops and roadside juice shops will be monitored, they said.
“Bunk shops and local shops are popping up with unknown soft drinks. This poses a huge threat to children. Consumption of aerated and refrigerated drinks is not good for children and the Food Safety Department should regularly inspect shops frequented by school children for soft drinks,” said J Nelson, a retired physical education master.
Without noticing the labels, expiry date or FSSAI number, kids consume these drinks. “During my days as a PT master, I’d monitor shops near the school where I worked, looking out for sale of substandard drinks, pan masala and cigarettes. Private schools and government school teachers should alert the government authorities if any substandard or spurious items are sold near their institutions,” he added.
Reach out to the Food Safety Department by calling 9444042322, FSD sources said.
