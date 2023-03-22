Amma Canteens’ patronage nosedives

Stopped questions after customers got angry, say Corpn staff

The survey that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) undertook earlier this month has triggered a controversy, as the questionnaire contained queries on the customers’ caste and religion. They were also asked to suggest changes in the menu.

Some of the women staff at the Amma Canteen that DT Next visited said they were not comfortable asking questions about the caste and religion of customers. There were even cases of them being shouted at by customers when asked about their marital status, a Corporation official said.

In all, there are 21 questions in the survey questionnaire. The Amma Canteen workers were asked to collect data from the customers through a CS entry app.

“We just asked the basic questions such as name, age, education qualification and work because we were not comfortable asking other details like caste, religion, and marital status. On the first day of the survey, some of the customers began to respond angrily. So we stopped asking these questions,” said a staff member at a canteen in Tondiarpet zone.

Some of the staff were also asked to collect data on the number of construction workers and people from underprivileged communities who benefitted from the canteen. A few customers put forth suggestions on changing the menu, said another worker from a canteen in Royapuram.