36-year-old man jumps to death from 13th floor in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from 13th floor of his apartment in Pallikaranai on Wednesday.

The deceased Sampath of Pallikaranai was working as a manager at a private construction firm and his wife Suganya is a software engineer.

The couple got married six years ago and has a 5-year-old son and a 9-month-old baby.

The couple was staying on the 9th floor of an apartment on 200-feet-road in Pallikaranai.

Police said Sampath was seen dejected for the past few weeks and on Tuesday night he went to bed and slept with his two sons. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Sampath woke up and went to the 13th floor of the apartment and killed himself by jumping. Police said he fell on a car that was parked on the ground floor and died on the spot.

The Pallikaranai police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and are examining Sampath's mobile phone to get the reason behind his suicide.