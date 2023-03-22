3 arrested for tying up retd policeman's wife in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly tying up a 72-year-old woman -wife of a retired Police Inspector - after gaining entry in her house in Arumbakkam in the pretext of enquiring about house-for-rent and then robbing her.

The arrested persons are identified as P Manikandan (38) of Arumbakkam, M Manikandan (38) of Pallavaram and P Ramesh (31) of Nanmangalam.

Police investigations revealed that the accused work at the garment manufacturing unit run by the victim's son and they robbed the women as they were upset with the alleged non-payment of salary by the victim's son.

The woman, U Ganga, lived on the first floor of Ambedkar Street in Arumbakkam. After the death of her husband, Uma Sankar, she stayed with her son Mahadeva Prasad and daughter-in-law Jayashree.

On Monday evening, when her son and daughter-in-law were away at work, three men knocked on the door and asked Ganga about the vacant portion for rent. As she was answering them, they pushed her inside and tied her up and gagged her and then took 25 sovereigns of jewellery and cash worth Rs 60,000. She was rescued by her son.

Police recovered Rs 30,000 cash from the arrested persons and have launched a hunt for two of their accomplices.