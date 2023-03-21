Representative image
Learn to speak Japanese for free on March 25 in 1 hour

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The language school of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) on KB Dasan Road in Teynampet is conducting a free Japanese language demo class for an hour on March 25 (Saturday) from 10 am.

Registration is open both online and offline. Students will taught to speak in simple Japanese during the demo. No admission fees.

Prior registration is mandatory. Number of seats is restricted to classroom capacity.

For details, visit www.ijcci.com or email indo-Japan@ijcci.com

