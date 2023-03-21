IND vs AUS ODI: CMRL to operate minibus feeder service every 5 mins

CHENNAI: To allow cricket fans to easily reach the stadium from Government Estate Metro Station for the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd ODI Cricket match, which is going to held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will operate free minibus feeder service every five minutes starting at 11:00 a.m tomorrow.

According to a press release, after the game, feeder buses will run every two minutes from the stadium to the Government Estate Metro Station for an hour.