Gang waylays goldsmith's staff, escapes with 174 svgns of gold

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a gang that allegedly waylaid and robbed staff of a goldsmith after attacking them with machetes near Vengal in Tiruvallur district and robbed gold jewels worth 174 sovereigns and Rs 1.1 lakh. Special police teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Police sources said that the two men Sohan (23) and Kalu Ram (30) were employed with a goldsmith, Rameshwarlal (43), a native of Rajasthan who runs a goldsmith unit in Nerkundram.

Police investigations revealed that the jewellery made in his unit is sent to shops in Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. On Monday morning, Rameshwarlal's employees Sohan and Kalu Ram had left the unit to deliver jewels to shops at Nazarathpet, Thamaraipakkam and Poonamalle.

After delivering the jewels at some of the shops, the duo had nearly 174 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs.1.1 lakh with them. As they were travelling along the Red Hills- Thamaraipakkam Highway, four unidentified men on two bikes waylaid them and threatened them with dangerous weapns and took the jewels and cash from them.

Based on a complaint by the workers, Vengal Police registered a case and are investigating.