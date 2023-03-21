Car, lorry go up in flames in accident near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A car and a lorry which collided on the National Highway near Sriperumbudur caught fire on Monday night. Luckily, no human casualties were reported.

A lorry from SIPCOT in Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur was heading towards the Chennai Harbour on Monday night.

At midnight, when the lorry was speeding on the National Highway a car which was speeding from behind tried to overtake the lorry. During that time, a lorry driver made a turn and the car driver lost control and collided with the lorry. On the impact, the fuel tank of the car was damaged and in a few minutes, it caught fire.

Within a few minutes, the lorry also caught fire. Four men who were inside the car and the lorry managed to jump from the vehicle and they escaped without suffering any burns.

The fire and rescue team from Sriperumbudur rushed to the spot and doused the fire after an hour. Following the accident, traffic was affected on the National highway for more than two hours. The vehicles piled up on the National Highway for about 3 km till 1 am. The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case.