2 Chennai Police constables placed under suspension

CHENNAI: Two police constables were placed under suspension and three others are facing departmental inquiry after they allegedly created a ruckus at an eatery in Thiruvottiyur on Monday.

All five policemen are attached to the Thiruvottiyur police station and were said to be in an inebriated state.

The suspended constables were identified as Kotamuthu and Dhanasekar.

On Monday, the two constables along with three of their co-workers went to an eatery in their jurisdiction and had ordered food.

During the course of their meal, they had demanded a specific dish (paya) to the eatery staff and created a ruckus. They also allegedly entered into an argument with a customer in the eatery, which later turned into a scuffle and the policemen threatened the hotel staff who tried to intervene.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which the eatery owner filed a police complaint. Senior police officers who conducted an enquiry found the constables to have erred, after which Kotamuthu and Dhanasekar were suspended based on the orders of the Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. The three other constables were placed under departmental inquiry.