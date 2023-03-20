Man electrocuted while trying to cut ‘telecom cable’ in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was electrocuted while another suffered grievous injuries while attempting to steal copper cables from a trench dug up for stormwater drain works on Demellows road near Pulianthope on Sunday.

Police investigations revealed that the men came in contact with an electric live wire assuming it to be an underground telecom cable with copper wirings inside.

The deceased man was identified as R Senthil Kumar, a resident of KP Park tenements in Pulianthope. Police said that Senthil Kumar worked as a casual labourer at a scrap shop in Moore market area.

Police investigations revealed that Senthil Kumar who was addicted to alcohol indulged in petty thefts from time to time. Around midnight on Saturday, Senthil Kumar left home after his nephew, Manikandan (24) called him.

During the early hours of the day, Senthil Kumar's family were informed that he was involved in an accident.

Basin Bridge Police who took over investigations found out that Senthil Kumar and Manikandan had used an hacksaw blade to cut a wire, which they assumed as copper cable and suffered electric shock.

While Senthil Kumar was declared brought dead at the hospital, Manikandan suffered 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH). Senthil Kumar is survived by his wife, Metha (35) and three children.

According to police officials, theft of copper cables of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is prevalent across the city. In many cases, miscreants have taken advantage of the storm water drain works and are stealing the exposed copper cables.