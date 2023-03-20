Kerala duo arrested with 16 kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested two persons from Kerala for alleged possession of 16 kg ganja near Washermanpet.

Washermanpet PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) Police had received a tip off about movement of ganja in their jurisdiction after which a team was deployed.

Based on a specific tip off, the team intercepted a duo near Kannan Road- Thyagappa street junction and during enquiries they gave suspicious answers after which they were detained.

Police secured the bag in their possession and on checking it, found 16 kg of ganja.

The arrested persons were identified as A Nishad (32) and S Alin (35)- both from Thrissur, Kerala. Police investigations revealed that the duo smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and planned to sell it to peddlers here.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.