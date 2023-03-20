Denied phone, girl kills self in Erode
COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old girl, studying Class 10 committed suicide by hanging on Saturday night after her mother took away the mobile phone from her in Erode.
Police said Varsha, daughter of Ramesh, a daily wager from Nambiyur and his wife Amutha, 43 employed in a textile firm, took the extreme step while being alone.
“As Varsha spent most of her time on the mobile phone, Amutha gave it to the headmistress of her private school a few days ago. She did so to ensure that the girl will focus on studies thereafter,” police said.
The girl, driven by depression, did not speak to anyone in the family and took the extreme step, while being alone on Saturday night.
The shocked family member’s informed Nambiyur police, who arrived and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at the government hospital.
A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android