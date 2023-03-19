Undeterred by detention, tippler causes nuisance in Walajah Salai

CHENNAI: A day after being detained and released by the City police in a public nuisance case for creating a ruckus on Walajah Salai while being drunk with her group, a 23-year-old woman jumped from the fourth floor of her tenement in Kannagi Nagar on Saturday night, again after being drunk, police said, heavily injuring her hips and legs.

Police sources said that this time, the woman jumped after she had an argument with her boyfriend. The victim, Sonali, of Kannagi Nagar was among the six women who were caught by the police for public nuisance after they attacked each other in a drunken state on Friday night.

On Friday night, a group of policemen doing vehicle checks on Ellis road-Walajah road junction when the six women came out of a bar and started abusing each other.

They also stopped government buses and cars that passed on the road and were creating public nuisance after which police detained them. While three of them fled before women police personnel reached the scene, the three who were caught were taken to the government hospital, where they were subjected to medical tests after which they were dropped in their homes by policewomen.

Investigations revealed that the young women had a fight amongst themselves over sharing the day's salary. They used to work for a private catering services from time-to-time.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Sonali jumped off the balcony off her tenement in Kannagi Nagar. Further investigations are on.