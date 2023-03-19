Metro train service extended till midnight today

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended the train service till 12 midnight today.

As per the press note, with Chennai metro rail partnership, a music event is organised at Nehru Stadium from 7pm till 11:30 pm on Sunday. Owing to this, the train service is being extended for the public.

Meanwhile, the parking will also be available for people on Sunday night.

CMRL noted that the last train from all terminals (Airport metro, Wimco Nagar depot metro, Dr. MG Ramachandran Central metro station, St Thomas Mount metro) shall depart by 12 midnight today.

Additionally, feeder services have been arranged from Central metro station to Nehru stadium from 5pm till 12 midnight.