EPS, OPS camps celebrates HC verdict, leaves cadres in confusion

CHENNAI: After the Madras High Court permitted the AIADMK party to go ahead with the election for general secretary (GS) post with a rider that restrained it from announcing the results until March 24, Edappadi K Palaniswami and his bete-noire O Panneerselvam camps celebrated the verdict.

While the EPS camp claimed it's a victory for them as the court did not stop them from conducting the election, the OPS team claimed it as their triumph as they stopped the opposition camp from declaring the election results.

Nonetheless, the developments left the party loyalists and sympathizers in total confusion as many expressed that the party is losing its credibility.

The chain of events from mid June last year defamed the legacy of founder leader M G Ramachandran and late supremo J Jayalalithaa. "They (EPS and OPS) are undermining the sacrifice of our leaders, " said a former district secretary who is in the EPS camp.

The HC's direction held back the inevitable for a few more days, while the OPS camp knocked the doors of the Election Commission of India.

They appealed to ECI that it should not make any change in the records that Coordinator and Joint Coordinator are at the helm of the party and as per Section 20 (1) of the by-laws of the party, the duo would be responsible for the party's entire administration.

EPS was "de facto" leader and none can stop him becoming the next GS, said a senior leader, privy to the election process and pointed out there was zero nomination against EPS for the post.

Except the nomination filed by EPS for the post, the rest of the nominations filed by various party functionaries on behalf of EPS. "Technically speaking, EPS was elected unopposed.

Everyone knew this, but we are not making it public since there was a Court order, " said the leader and he ridiculed the OPS team for celebrating the verdict.

Senior leader and EPS supporter D Jayakumar justified the election at short notice by stating that there is no ban to elect GS for the party. He questioned how a party can function without a head?

"Appropriate decision to elect the general secretary has been taken at the right time, " he said. He also hit out at OPS and his political consultant Panruti S Ramachandran that they were in a state of despair.

Hence, they were speaking ill about the AIADMK party.

Senior party leader and former minister S Valarmathi took a dig at OPS and his supporters for celebrating the HC's verdict that did not allow the announcement of the election results.

"It shows their standard and political understanding, " she said, while party Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam said that they (OPS team) lost their mind. However, they were disappointed over the court verdict that dragged on the issue leadership row.

The OPS camp continues to play the same tune that EPS attempted to hijack the party by unleashing his money power. However, the party cadres are the same in unison as they want a strong leader to take forward the party.

"Every time we feel that the issue is reaching a logical conclusion, new problem arises and leaves us in total confusion. It is not good for the party, " a party old timer said, preferrying anonymity, while a few others also endorsed his views.