Untarred road, scattered debris welcome you at Santhoshapuram

CHENNAI: Accumulated debris and fine sand are posing danger to the residents of third street, Santhoshapuram at Medavakkam on the outskirts of the city. Particularly, the two-wheeler riders complain about slippery turnings due to the waste. They say there is no sweeping mechanism in the Medavakkam area.

Though several complaints were lodged with the local municipality, no action was taken till now to clear the debris, they say.

“Several two-wheelers skidded in the turning leading to the third street. Not only in the night, even during the day time, but several mishaps also occurred,” P Damodharan, who resides in the area, said.

He said the road is not tarred in the area and is creating difficulties during the rainy season when pedestrians have to wade through muddy water.

When contacted, the Tambaram municipal officials said the debris was scattered on the road by some people, who came from some other area and dumped it. “The debris should have been cleared by them,” he said adding, “however, the authorities will look into the issue immediately.”

G Shankarnathan, an employee in an IT company and living on the third street of Santhoshapuram, said even two-wheelers had gotten stuck in the slippery and muddy road in the monsoon.

However, a senior municipal official said the tarring will be completed once funds are allocated. “As the allocation of funds is in the final stage, the work will start soon,” he said. On the scattered debris issue, the official appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials and act as responsible citizens.