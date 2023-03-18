Restoration of Buckingham Canal: Biometric process for eviction to begin

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Madras High Court order to restore Buckingham Canal within a stipulated time, the biometric process for encroachment eviction drive near is expected to begin next month by the Water Resources Department.

In phase one, as many as 1,200 houses and shops in 2.7 km would be removed.

"From April, we will begin the work eviction process from Sivananda road to Dr Radhakrishnan road. At present, 1,200 encroachments have been identified. Later, we would issue notices to the people, based on the house allocation by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development (TNUHD). They will be rehabilitated within the given time," said a senior WRD official.

The official stated that they would ask the residents and shop owners for suggestions about the area to relocate. More than 5,000 encroachments will be evicted near the Canal, and the work will be carried out phase wise. In Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, the majority of the space has been encroached by agricultural fields.

The boundary demarcation work has been completed, and has been working on preliminary reports including Differential Global Positioning Systems (DGPS) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) by Anna University to get CRZ clearance for Buckingham canal restoration work.

"After the eviction drive, the eco-restoration project will begin. Various works such as desilting, bund strengthening, fencing will be put on both sides, and compound wall construction will be done near the water body. In addition, to increase the greenery space near the canal, saplings will be planted," stated the official.