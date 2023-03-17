Stalin visits mega health check for TN govt employees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the mega health camp organised by Apollo Hospitals in coordination with Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) for all employees of the Tamil Nadu Government on Friday.

The camp was held to commemorate the birthday of the Chief Minister. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, was also present.

The camp is being held at the Secretariat over the next ten days, and will be of benefit for all Tamil Nadu State Government employees, pensioners and their families. The camp will help over 5,000 beneficiaries consult with expert physicians who will screen and detect diseases for a variety of ailments and non-communicable diseases.

The camp seeks to create awareness among the public about preventive health checks.

The hospital is also offering preventive treatment through a second pathway - the TN State Government Employees and Pensioners ProHealth Programme, exclusively for TN Government staff, pensioners and their dependents.

This health check programme is comprehensive and has been designed to include multiple tests relating to blood count¸ biochemical parameters, liver function tests, lipid tests and other general tests.

The programme is offered at a cost of Rs 2500 per employee at select Apollo Hospitals.