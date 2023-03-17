No drinking water supply on March 18, 19 for zones 7-13

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will suspend drinking water supply to several areas from Zone 7 to Zone 13 on March 18 and 19 due to interconnection pipework to be carried out in Kurinji Nagar underground tank and Mount and Mount-Poonamallee Road.

The release states, under the Ramapuram Comprehensive Drinking Water Supply scheme, a 700 mm diametre pipe from Kurinji Nagar underground tank will be connected to a 1,500 mm main pipe in Mount-Poonamalle Road (Shanthi Colony and DLF junction).

So, the water supply through the pipe will be stopped for two days from 6 am (March 18, Saturday) to 6 am (March 19, Sunday) in 7 zones – Ambattur (Zone 7), Anna Nagar (Zone 8), Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), Valasaravakkam (Zone 11), Alandur (Zone 12) and Adyar (Zone 13). Officials mentioned that the water supply will resume after the work is completed.

Residents are requested to store adequate water for these days. In case of emergency needs, people can register on ‘Dial for Water’ through the official Metro Water website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/ to get drinking water through trucks.

Drinking water supply through tanks and trucks will not be interrupted in the areas that do not have water connections.