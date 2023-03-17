Culvert construction: Traffic diversions on EVR Salai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on EVR Salai in order to facilitate the Highways department for culvert construction work in front of Sudha Hotel (Incoming traffic) between Nair Bridge and Dasaprakash Junction.

Accordingly, the following modifications on the existing traffic pattern will come into force from 10 pm, March 18 (Saturday) till 5 pm on March 20 (Monday).

No diversion for vehicles coming from Nair Bridge Junction (Outgoing traffic) towards Dasaprakash Junction.

Vehicles coming from Koyambedu to Nair Bridge Junction via EVR Salai will not be allowed to proceed straight towards Dasaprakash Junction (Incoming Traffic).

Vehicles diverted at Dasaprakash Junction will be allowed to proceed towards Dr Nair Bridge, EVR Salai through Raja Annamalai Salai (Left turn), Alagappa Road junction (Right turn), Alagappa Road (Right turn) and reach their destination.