Advanced hand injury clinic launched

CHENNAI: Department of Plastic, Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Gleneagles Global Health City has launched the Advanced Hand Injury Clinic at the Global Clinic in Adyar.

The Hand injury clinic was inaugurated by Alex Paul Menon, IAS, Development Commissioner, MEPZ -SEZ – Tambaram, Chennai in the presence of Dr. S Selva Seetharaman, HOD – Institute of Plastics & Reconstructive surgery, Gleneagles Global Health City and Dr. Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.

The 24x7 clinic houses qualified plastic, hand, and microvascular surgeons, a high-end state-of-the-art operation theater & cutting-edge technology microscope(s). Apart from these, there is a nine-member dedicated and comprehensive team for complete care & rehabilitation. The Advanced Hand Injury Service manages the entire spectrum of hand injuries including the following: Amputation (total separation) of fingers, thumb and hand, fingertip injuries, nail injuries, fractures of wrist/hand bones, burns of hand, nerve, vessel, and tendon injuries, industrial accidents to hand and cut injuries to the forearm.