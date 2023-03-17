32-year-old held for stalking, abusing teenager in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stalking a 19-year-old girl and forcing her to accept his proposal.

The arrested person was identified as Ramesh of Adyar. He was stalking her for the past five months. As the girl refused to accept his proposal, he abused her and made gestures outraging the modesty of women and threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

After he harassed her again last week, Shastri Nagar police registered a case and arrested Venugopal.