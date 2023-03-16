Interim relief for Min Raja Kannappan in election case

CHENNAI: As a partial relief, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay for the investigation of five cases which are pending in the Ramanathapuram district court against Minister RS Raja kannappan for violating election norms.

In the last assembly election in 2021, RS Raja kannappan contested on behalf of DMK in Muthukulathur constituency in Ramanathapuram district. Cases were registered against the then candidate and others in five various police stations in the district on the basis of complaints filed by the Returning officer and election observers that they had violated the model code of conduct during the election campaign. Assailing this, the Minister RS Raja kannappan moved the Madras High Court to quash all the cases against him in the Ramanathapuram district court.

The petitioner also urged the court to stay the trial and to exempt him from appearing in person. Petitioner claimed that he did not violate the model code of conduct and requested that the cases against him should be quashed as the final report of the cases were delayed.

When the petition came up for the hearing before Justice G Chandrasekharan, the judge ordered an interim stay in the trial of the cases against RS Raja kannappan in the Ramanathapuram district court and also directed the police department to file a reply within 2 weeks. He also adjourned the trial of the case.