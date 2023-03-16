Chennai doctor goes missing after scoring less in NEET- PG

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old doctor from Tiruchy who had scored less marks in NEET-PG examinations had gone missing from a rented place in Alwarpet, Chennai where he was staying and preparing for the examination on Wednesday.

The doctor , Suraj Krishana, texted his brother Neeraj asking the latter to take care of their parents well and disappeared from his place of stay, police said.

The NEET-PG examination was on March 3 and the result came on March 14, Tuesday.

As his score was less, a dejected Suraj texted his brother and went off.

Panicked family of Suraj immediately contacted Nagaraj , a family friend staying Kattangulathur. He reached the place of stay of Suraj and found the room locked.

Following this , Suraj's family had reached Chennai and lodged a complaint with Mylapore police station seeking to locate the doctor.