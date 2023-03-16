41 addl escalators to come up at these 22 Chennai Metro stations

CHENNAI: For better travel experience,the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has planned to add 41 new escalators at select Metro stations.
Post installation, on an average, each metro station will have six functioning escalators for the benefit of passengers.
Currently on an average 2.45 lakh passengers' footfall is recorded at Chennai metro rail on a daily basis.
For better and quick travel experience, the system and operations department of CMRL has begun the preparatory work for installing escalators.
According to a CMRL press note, 11 escalators, one each at Little Mount, Teynampet, Thousand Lights, Government Estate, High Court, Mannadi, Washermanpet, Tondiarpet, Nehru Park, Anna Nagar East and St Thomas Mount Metro stations will have a new escalator.
Furthermore, two escalators each at Nanganallur Road, Guindy, Nandanam, AG-DMS, Theagaraya College, Egmore, Ekkattuthangal metro stations will be installed.
Subsequently, the CMRL is installing three new escalators at Anna Nagar Tower metro station, four each at Vadapalani and Meenabakkam metro stations and five escalators at Thirumangalam metro stations.
Overall 41 escalators are planned at select stations.
Earlier, on an average there were five escalators at each station, while post installation, each station will have six escalators for passengers.
