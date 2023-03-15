Udhayanidhi visits Karunanidhi’s ancestral house

TIRUCHY: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the ancestral house of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at Tirukkuvalai on Wednesday and paid a floral tribute to the statue.

The sports minister who was inaugurating several new projects and distributing welfare assistance to the beneficiaries in the districts like Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam went to Tirukkuvalai, the ancestral village of late Chief Minister and DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi.

He also paid a floral tribute to the statue of Karunanidhi and went round the memorial. He visited the library in the memorial and browsed through a few books there.

Subsequently, he wrote on the visitor’s book and left the place for continuing the programme in Nagapattinam district.

Ministers Siva V Meyyanathan and R Sakkarapani, AKS Vijayan, TRB Raja and others accompanied him.