IIT-Madras forms internal committee to look into suicide incidents

"A standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, including elected student representatives, which has been recently constituted will look into such incidents," the IIT said in an official statement.
CHENNAI: Following the two suicides in a month at the Indian Institute of Technology here, an inquiry committee has been formed to look into such incidents, the IIT-Madras said on Wednesday.

Post-Covid has been a challenging environment and the institute has been endeavouring to improve and sustain the well-being of the students/scholars, faculty and staff on campus while constantly evaluating the various support systems in place, the statement said.

On Tuesday, a third-year BTech student died by suicide (hanging) at the Madras IIT Campus. The deceased was identified as Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai (20), a native of Andhra Pradesh.

"It is with deep anguish that IIT Madras conveys the untimely passing away of a third-year BTech student of the Electrical Engineering department on March 14," it said.

