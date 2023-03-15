CMRL awards tender worth Rs 1,620 cr to Hitachi Rail groups

The CMRL signed the contract ASA-04 for supply of signaling and train control and video management System for driverless (UTO – Unattended Train Operation) operation for its corridor 3, 4 and 5 of phase 2 project.

The work includes signalling, train control and video management system for: 118 route km, 2 depots, 113 stations, 138 trains and 3 maintenance rail vehicles. The project duration is 57 months (2027 end) for the entire Phase 2.

This package is the largest Metro signaling package in India, stated the CMRL press note.

The signaling supplier will provide ultra-modern signaling, train control and video management system to facilitate automatic train operation (without driver) in phase 2 of Chennai Metro rail.

The Communication-based Train Control system (CBTC) will work on moving block principle which supports a minimum headway of 90 seconds.

Further, the system facilitates centralised control and monitoring of train operations from the operational control centre using advanced wireless technology.

Additionally, the video management system provides real time video streams to the control centre from all the trains. The signalling system will provide automatic control of systems like trains, platform screen doors, passenger displays and announcements provided in all stations.

The note added that the signalling system will also monitor live information from various subsystems like radio system, electrical system, tunnel ventilation system and more to facilitate safe driverless operation. The system facilitates real time information on train services through internet.