Modi to inaugurate newly-built integrated terminal at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly built integrated terminal at the Chennai airport on March 27.

The Chennai Airport has completed the first phase of integrated air terminals, which are being built for Rs 2,400 crore and are being built on 2.36 lakh square meters.

Once the terminal becomes operational, the number of passengers will increase from 2.2 crores to 3.5 crores in a year.

The construction work of the new terminal is almost completed and Machines for handling passengers' belongings, for speedy checking and dispatch of belongings have been installed and they were tested in the last week.

Prime Minister Modi would be visiting the Chennai airport on March 27. Sources said that he would be reaching Chennai after attending a few functions in Madurai.