Hair stuck in generator, Chennai girl dies during temple festival

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old girl died in Kancheepuram after her hair got stuck in an electric generator on Monday.

On Monday night, during a procession in the Temple festival in Kalakathur in Kancheepuram, Lavanya of Kodambakkam fell on the generator when she attempted to sit in a bullockcart that had the power generator. Police said on impact hair of Lavanya got stuck inside the generator and she suffered severe injuries.

The onlookers rushed her to the Kancheepuram GH, but there she was declared dead without responding to treatments. The Kanchipuram Taluk police who registered a case arrested the generator operator and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Police said Lavanaya and her parents visited the Kalakattur village to meet her grandparents.