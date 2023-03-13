Stalin inaugurates control centre at CMWSSB head office

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the monitoring and control centre and head office building of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) that was renovated in Chintadripet.

The head office has a 24-hour complaint unit to address and redress complaints of public and consumers related to drinking water and sewage.

The monitoring and control centre was set up at a cost of Rs 1.13 crore. Several activities, including sewage treatment plants, drinking water distribution station, seawater desalination plants will be monitored through this centre.

Also, the movement of drinking water supply trucks and sewage water jetting machines will be monitored through GPS, said a press release.

A LED screen has been installed in the upgraded monitoring and control centre to show the water filling by trucks in 40 water distribution stations operated by Chennai Metro Water Board, and the water supply operations carried out in truck lorries.

In addition, the monitoring screen will have real-time groundwater records in all 200 wards, and the amount of rain received during the monsoon season. Following this, the Chief Minister launched the newly designed website (https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in) of Chennai metro water board.

The head office was old with damages, and the officers were not able to maintain the documents and even the public had difficulty during their visit to the building. So, a total of Rs 24.92 crore was spent to renovate the office.

At present, it has modern infrastructural facilities, where all six floors have been rewired, and a meeting hall with seating capacity of at least 100 people. Also, fire safety facilities have been established throughout the office area.

Local Administration Minister KN Nehru, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other senior officials took part in the inauguration event.