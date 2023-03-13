Find permanent spot for ration shops, urge Velachery residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Velachery urge the government to remove the illegal encroachments in the locality and allot a permanent place for ration shops. People complain that they are forced to walk at least 2 kilometres to get things from the ration shop, and since these shops are at rented place they shift from one place to another quite often.

“A ration shop in Dhandeeswaram main road was relocated thrice, and consumers had difficulty every time it was shifted. Another ration shop in the locality that is being used by residents of Tansi Nagar, Annai Indra Gandhi Nagar, VGP selva Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar force people to travel at least two kilometres. As these shops are taken for rent, it keeps shifting from one place to another causing difficulty for the public,” said M Balakrishnan, general secretary, Tansi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Though there is government space in the neighbourhood of Velachery, illegal buildings have come up in the area. Earlier, encroachments blocked the six culverts near Perungudi railway station. The culverts prevented inundation during the northeast monsoon season. After multiple complaints by the residents’ welfare association, the buildings were evicted.

“Now, again there are many illegal encroachments constructed in the locality, and they don’t have any legal documents. The government should evict the buildings in the surroundings, and make use of public services such as ration shops. We have filed a petition through the CM cell, it mentioned that the complaint forwarded to the revenue department. Also, a complaint letter was sent to the zonal officer, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, it has been over a month and no response from the government,” said K Praveen Kumar.

He added that the local body officials asked them to identify the place to shift the ration shop for the convenience of the residents in the locality.

Though they have updated them, the officials are yet to inspect the spot.

When contacted, the zonal office of Adyar Zone (Zone 13) said that if any illegal encroachments aridentified in the locality it would be removed immediately. And the government should take action regarding relocation of ration shops.