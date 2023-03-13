Aavin milk supply affected in Chennai and its suburbs: Association

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Milk Agents Workers Welfare Association on Monday alleged the production and supply of Aavin milk was severely affected at the Sholinganallur dairy unit due to the issues of contract laborers.

"The milk, which should have been transported at 1.30 am from the dairy, could not be supplied till 8 am today to the agents," association leader K A Ponnusamy claimed.

He said due to the delay in the supply of milk to the agents, the regular milk supply was affected in Triplicane, Royapettah, Mylapore Adyar, Besant Nagar, Velachery, Madipakkam, Perungudi, and Tambaram.

"Public was severely affected in these areas," he added.

"Already, the milk production in several districts was affected. At present, Chennai dairy also facing the same issue," he said adding "lethargic approach of the officials was the main reason for the issue".

Condemning the approach of the Aavin authorities for not solving the milk production issue, the association also urged the state government for taking immediate steps to regularise the milk supply across the State.